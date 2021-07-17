Venus (XVS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.62 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Venus has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $164.03 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $15.77 or 0.00049711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,716.63 or 0.99984600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003096 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,401,952 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

