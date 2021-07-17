Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.11. The stock has a market cap of $383.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

