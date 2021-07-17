Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.13.
GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GBT traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 588,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,555. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.76.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.