Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 801,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $24,006,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter.

GBT traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 588,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,555. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.76.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

