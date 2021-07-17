Internet Computer Reaches Market Cap of $4.45 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and $137.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $32.53 or 0.00102554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00143552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,630.52 or 0.99713146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,144,491 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

