Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce sales of $53.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.97 million to $54.40 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $47.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $223.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $252.44 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period.

VCRA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.11. 312,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 995.75 and a beta of 0.15.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.