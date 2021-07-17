Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Cut by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

JNJ opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

