Man Group plc Purchases 1,616,871 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Man Group plc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616,871 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $260,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.02. 7,638,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,898,194. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

