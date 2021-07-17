Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in June

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 694,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,262. The company has a market cap of $155.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Prosus has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

PROSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

