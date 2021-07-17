The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 836,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. 127,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,956 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $241,158.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,558. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.