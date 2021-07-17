Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ODT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 499,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,332. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,571,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

