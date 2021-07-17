Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

SBUX opened at $118.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

