Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,581 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cummins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cummins by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Cummins by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

CMI stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.62. 632,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.16 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

