SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.63 Million

Analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to post $342.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.27 million. SLM reported sales of $348.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $21.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong purchased 1,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after purchasing an additional 543,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225,877 shares during the period.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

