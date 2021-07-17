Graviocoin Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $622.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.87 or 0.00380956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

