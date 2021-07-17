HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $116.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,981,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of HEICO by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in HEICO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. HEICO has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.48.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.