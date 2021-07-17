Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 405,900 Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 405,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIOTU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,364,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,890,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000.

OTCMKTS BIOTU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

