MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,481 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $362.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

