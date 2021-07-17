$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.35. 612,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,923. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

