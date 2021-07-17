Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Reduced by Honeycomb Asset Management LP

Honeycomb Asset Management LP decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Workday makes up 3.0% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $50,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Workday by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 318,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.27, for a total value of $75,009,251.94. Insiders sold 767,025 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,240 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.53. 1,224,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,008. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of -320.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.70. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

