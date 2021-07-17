California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,968 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $129,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

NYSE COP opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of -369.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In related news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

