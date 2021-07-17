California State Teachers Retirement System Has $107.46 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $107,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 293,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,109,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 65.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,413,000 after buying an additional 225,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,453,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,964,000 after buying an additional 424,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $157.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

