MHR Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit comprises approximately 0.1% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $114,000.

OTCMKTS ARKIU remained flat at $$10.25 on Friday. 5,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,800. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14.

