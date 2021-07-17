Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $650.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $595.84.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $12.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.31. 3,442,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

