Kidder Stephen W Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

NYSE GS traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.80. 2,583,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,880. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 51.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total value of $2,350,483.20. Insiders sold a total of 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

