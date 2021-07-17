Man Group plc Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 651.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,020 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $62,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,618,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In other news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

