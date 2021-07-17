iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 78.5% in June

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the June 15th total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 543,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,550. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,457,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,777 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

