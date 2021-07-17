Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Kayak Investment Partners LLC

Kayak Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 125.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 2.5% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.82. 2,255,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,776. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,246 shares of company stock worth $179,848,651 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

