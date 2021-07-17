Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Grows By 114.3%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the June 15th total of 86,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 853,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

