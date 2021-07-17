Kidder Stephen W Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 83.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $511,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.60. 1,652,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

