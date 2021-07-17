Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,190.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,206.15 ($81.08).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

LON RIO traded down GBX 211 ($2.76) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,931 ($77.49). 2,209,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,080.06. The company has a market cap of £74.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

