AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.06.

Several brokerages have commented on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ELUXY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

