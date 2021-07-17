AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.06.
Several brokerages have commented on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of ELUXY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
