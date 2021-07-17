Man Group plc Purchases 2,581,500 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581,500 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Vale worth $96,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 31,851.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Vale by 6,617.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vale by 307.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,619,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,491,728. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.