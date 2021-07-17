Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.