Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $5.90 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSAGU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

PSAGU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

