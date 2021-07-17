Ontology Hits 1-Day Volume of $85.18 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $552.06 million and $85.18 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002487 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00034579 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00234940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033620 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,616,316 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

