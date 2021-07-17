SmartMesh Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $399,943.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $399,943.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00048686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00793026 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

