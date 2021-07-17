BetterBetting Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00048686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00793026 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

