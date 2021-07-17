Boson Protocol Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $16.44 million and approximately $701,706.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

