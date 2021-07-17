Man Group plc Reduces Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 39.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,899,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252,766 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $85,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,507,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

ALLY stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 2,533,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

