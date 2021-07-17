Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $672,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $412,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.