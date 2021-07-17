MSD Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 119,566 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,128,000. Humana makes up 3.5% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

NYSE:HUM traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $470.90. 768,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.13.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

