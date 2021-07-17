The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 127.8% in June

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 1,080.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MXF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25. The Mexico Fund has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

