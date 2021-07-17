Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,900 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the June 15th total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,509.0 days.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $$9.18 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

