Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 125.9% in June

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SBOEF traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components, such as collars for use as housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators; and internals that consist of electronic components and other parts for measuring and analyzing applications.

