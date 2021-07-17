Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 125.9% in June

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SBOEF traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.