Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002214 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $109.62 million and $2.16 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.92 or 0.00793374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.