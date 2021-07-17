$0.05 EPS Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,683,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,623. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

