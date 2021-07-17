39,111 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Bought by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $193,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

XPDIU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 33,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.