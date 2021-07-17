Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $45.32

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,393. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $300,310.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,108.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,674,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

