Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research firms recently commented on RMNI. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,842 shares of company stock worth $347,657. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.77. 194,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,561. The company has a market capitalization of $662.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.