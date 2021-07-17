Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes $668,000 Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.